IIT JAM 2023 scorecard releasing on April 3 at jam.iitg.ac.in, Direct link here

Guwahati: IIT JAM 2023 scorecard will be issued tomorrow. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will be releasing the IIT JAM 2023 scorecard tomorrow on April 3. Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.
A total of 68,274 applicants registered for the IIT JAM in 2023, out of which 54,714 appeared for the exam.
Admission Process
The admission process will be started from April 11 to April 25, 2023. It will include the IIT JAM 2023 AIR of the students.
Period to download scorecard
IIT JAM qualified Candidates will be able to download their scorecard from April 3 to July 31, 2023.
IIT JAM 2023 result
The result was issued on March 22 and candidates who attained qualifying marks will be participating in the further admission process.
IIT JAM scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR,
Steps to download IIT JAM Scorecard 2023:
Go to the official website-
On the appeared homepage, click on the appeared JOAPS 2023 candidate Portal at joaps.iitg.ac.in
A new login page would open
Enter your application number and date of birth
Access the scorecard and download it
Take a print out for future references
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)