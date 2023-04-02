IIT JAM 2023 scorecard releasing on April 3 at jam.iitg.ac.in, Direct link here

IIT JAM 2023 scorecard releasing tomorrow | Representative pic (Unsplash)

Guwahati: IIT JAM 2023 scorecard will be issued tomorrow. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati will be releasing the IIT JAM 2023 scorecard tomorrow on April 3. Candidates can download the scorecard from the official website at jam.iitg.ac.in.

A total of 68,274 applicants registered for the IIT JAM in 2023, out of which 54,714 appeared for the exam.

Admission Process

The admission process will be started from April 11 to April 25, 2023. It will include the IIT JAM 2023 AIR of the students.

Period to download scorecard

IIT JAM qualified Candidates will be able to download their scorecard from April 3 to July 31, 2023.

IIT JAM 2023 result

The result was issued on March 22 and candidates who attained qualifying marks will be participating in the further admission process.

IIT JAM scores are used for admissions to over 2300 seats by various CFTIs including NITs, IISc, DIAT, IIEST, IISER Pune, IISER Bhopal, IIPE, JNCASR,

Steps to download IIT JAM Scorecard 2023:

Go to the official website- jam.iitg.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the appeared JOAPS 2023 candidate Portal at joaps.iitg.ac.in

A new login page would open

Enter your application number and date of birth

Access the scorecard and download it

Take a print out for future references