IIT Guwahati releases JAM 2023 result on jam.iitg.ac.in; click here for direct link to result

IIT Guwahati releases results for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has declared results for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2023 exam today on March 22.

A latest notification on the official website reads, "Candidates can log into the Candidate Portal to view their Results."

The direct link to check the results for candidates: https://joaps.iitg.ac.in/

A total of 68,274 candidates registered for JAM this year, out of which 54,714 appeared for the exam.

Previously, IIT Guwahati had released the JAM answer key and asked candidates to raise objections, if any, to the preliminary answer key of JAM from February 24 to 26.

To view JAM 2023 results, candidates have to login with their credentials such as e-mail ID, enrolment ID or registration number and password.

Steps to check JAM 2023 result

Go to the official website of JAM 2023, jam.iitg.ac.in.

Login to the candidate portal by entering the log in details.

View and download JAM 2023 result.

Take a hardcopy for future purposes.