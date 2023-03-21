IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in; click for latest updates

IIT Kanpur is all set to release the scorecards of GATE 2023 exams | Unsplash

IIT Kanpur is all set to release the scorecards of those candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 today, on March 21, 2023, on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

As many as 18 per cent of the candidates, around 1 lakh, were selected to take the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE Exam.

Candidates can refer to the direct link and steps here once the scorecard is released.

The GATE 2023 scorecard is valid for three years from the date of the result announcement. The engineering entrance exam took place from February 4 to February 12 this year.

GATE 2023 Scorecard: steps to download

Go to the official gate website at iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, use your credentials to log in.

Your GATE 2023 Scorecard will now appear on your screen. Save the scorecard for later use.

The GATE 2023 Exam was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 over eight sessions and covered 29 topics.

GATE Scores is recognized for admission to various IITs and IISc Bangalore.