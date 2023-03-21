 IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in; click for latest updates
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in; click for latest updates

IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in; click for latest updates

IIT Kanpur is all set to release the scorecards of those candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 today, on March 21, 2023, on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
IIT Kanpur is all set to release the scorecards of GATE 2023 exams | Unsplash

IIT Kanpur is all set to release the scorecards of those candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 today, on March 21, 2023, on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in.

As many as 18 per cent of the candidates, around 1 lakh, were selected to take the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE Exam.

Read Also
GATE 2023 results: IIT Kanpur releases toppers list, check here
article-image

Candidates can refer to the direct link and steps here once the scorecard is released.

The GATE 2023 scorecard is valid for three years from the date of the result announcement. The engineering entrance exam took place from February 4 to February 12 this year.

GATE 2023 Scorecard: steps to download

Go to the official gate website at iitk.ac.in.

On the homepage, use your credentials to log in.

Your GATE 2023 Scorecard will now appear on your screen. Save the scorecard for later use.

The GATE 2023 Exam was held on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 over eight sessions and covered 29 topics.

GATE Scores is recognized for admission to various IITs and IISc Bangalore.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in; click for latest updates

IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 scorecard today at gate.iitk.ac.in; click for latest updates

IIT Kanpur: FIR filed against 3 students for stabbing junior at college concert

IIT Kanpur: FIR filed against 3 students for stabbing junior at college concert

IIT Guwahati to release JAM Result 2023 tomorrow, March 22 on jam.iitg.ac.in

IIT Guwahati to release JAM Result 2023 tomorrow, March 22 on jam.iitg.ac.in

BSEB Bihar Board class 12th results 2023 to be out today at 2 PM, click here to check results

BSEB Bihar Board class 12th results 2023 to be out today at 2 PM, click here to check results

Education on wheels: Bringing Sanskrit learning to doorsteps in Jammu villages

Education on wheels: Bringing Sanskrit learning to doorsteps in Jammu villages