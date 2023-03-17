 GATE 2023 results: IIT Kanpur releases toppers list, check here
Out of these, 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the examination in more than 500 centres across the country with an overall attendance of about 77 per cent.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
GATE 2023 Result out now | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The GATE result 2023 can be downloaded from the GOAPS candidate portal at gate.iitk.ac.in

This year, about 6.70 lakh candidates registered for GATE 2023 for 29 papers, in total.

The entrance exam was conducted in 29 subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. From the 5.17 lakh that appeared, around 1 lakh candidates have qualified the GATE 2023 examination, making it about 18 per cent as GATE 2023 qualified candidates.

Here is the toppers List released by the IIT Kanpur.

Direct link to check list

Paper:SectionsName
Aerospace EngineeringJOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI
Agricultural EngineeringANSHIKA RAI
Architecture and PlanningSHREYA BHARDWAJ
Biomedical EngineeringTHANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA
BiotechnologyAISHWARYA K
Chemical EngineeringROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR
ChemistryATANU DAS
Civil EngineeringSUBAN KUMAR MISHRA
Computer Science and Information TechnologyJAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE
Ecology and EvolutionKARTHIK THRIKKADEERI
Electrical EngineeringBHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY
Electronics and Communication EngineeringSIDDHARTH SABHARWAL
Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & ThermodynamicsANSHUMAN
Environmental Science and EngineeringDEVENDRA PATIL & MANISH KUMAR BANSAL
Geology and Geophysics: GeophysicsSHUBHAM BANIK
Geology and Geophysics: GeologyMANISH SINGH
Geomatics EngineeringSAURAV KUMAR
Humanities and Social Sciences: EconomicsV GAURAV
Humanities and Social Sciences: PsychologyDEEPTI DILIP MOAR
Humanities and Social Sciences: LinguisticsKEERTHANA NAIR
Humanities and Social Sciences: PhilosophySREERAM K N
Humanities and Social Sciences: SociologyTEJASVI KAMBOJ
Humanities and Social Sciences: EnglishSAYANTAN PAHARI
Instrumentation EngineeringAKASH SRIVASTAVA
Life Sciences: Biochemistry & BotanyADVITA SHARMA
MathematicsSUVENDU KAR
Mechanical EngineeringARYAN CHOUDHARY
Metallurgical EngineeringASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV
Mining EngineeringUDIT JAISWAL
Naval Architecture and Marine EngineeringSHIVAM RANJAN
Petroleum EngineeringMAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR
PhysicsARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA
Production and Industrial EngineeringSH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA
StatisticsNIKHILESH RAJARAMAN
Textile Engineering and Fibre ScienceAMIT KUMAR PANDEY

A tweet from Abhay Karandikar @karandi65 Tweets, "#GATE2023 results were announced on 16th March. We congratulate all qualifying candidates. Among 6.7 lakh candidates who registered for GATE 2023 across 29 available papers, a total of 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which 1 lakh (18%) qualified. @AboutGATE2023"

Candidates can download the GATE Result by simply logging in their 'Application Number' and 'Password' on the official website. The GATE Scorecard will be published on the portal on March 21, 2023.

The candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key were given the option to raise objections on the official website from February 22 to 25, 2023. The GATE result and final answer key have been released after examining the challenges received from the candidates during the objection window

Candidates can download GATE 2023 scorecard from March 21 on the official website of IIT kanpur.

article-image

