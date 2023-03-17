GATE 2023 results: IIT Kanpur releases toppers list, check here

GATE 2023 Result out now | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

The GATE result 2023 can be downloaded from the GOAPS candidate portal at gate.iitk.ac.in

This year, about 6.70 lakh candidates registered for GATE 2023 for 29 papers, in total.

Out of these, 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the examination in more than 500 centres across the country with an overall attendance of about 77 per cent.

The entrance exam was conducted in 29 subject areas with the choice of selecting two papers in some subjects. From the 5.17 lakh that appeared, around 1 lakh candidates have qualified the GATE 2023 examination, making it about 18 per cent as GATE 2023 qualified candidates.

Here is the toppers List released by the IIT Kanpur.

Paper:Sections Name Aerospace Engineering JOSHI YASH KISHORBHAI Agricultural Engineering ANSHIKA RAI Architecture and Planning SHREYA BHARDWAJ Biomedical Engineering THANDAVA SESHA TALPA SAI SUNKARA Biotechnology AISHWARYA K Chemical Engineering ROHIT BHAGAT KALWAR Chemistry ATANU DAS Civil Engineering SUBAN KUMAR MISHRA Computer Science and Information Technology JAYADEEP SUDHAKAR MORE Ecology and Evolution KARTHIK THRIKKADEERI Electrical Engineering BHANWAR SINGH CHOUDHARY Electronics and Communication Engineering SIDDHARTH SABHARWAL Engineering Sciences: Solid Mechanics & Thermodynamics ANSHUMAN Environmental Science and Engineering DEVENDRA PATIL & MANISH KUMAR BANSAL Geology and Geophysics: Geophysics SHUBHAM BANIK Geology and Geophysics: Geology MANISH SINGH Geomatics Engineering SAURAV KUMAR Humanities and Social Sciences: Economics V GAURAV Humanities and Social Sciences: Psychology DEEPTI DILIP MOAR Humanities and Social Sciences: Linguistics KEERTHANA NAIR Humanities and Social Sciences: Philosophy SREERAM K N Humanities and Social Sciences: Sociology TEJASVI KAMBOJ Humanities and Social Sciences: English SAYANTAN PAHARI Instrumentation Engineering AKASH SRIVASTAVA Life Sciences: Biochemistry & Botany ADVITA SHARMA Mathematics SUVENDU KAR Mechanical Engineering ARYAN CHOUDHARY Metallurgical Engineering ASHUTOSH KUMAR YADAV Mining Engineering UDIT JAISWAL Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering SHIVAM RANJAN Petroleum Engineering MAHAMMADTAUKIR ALAUDDINBHAI KARIGAR Physics ARUNENDRA KUMAR VERMA Production and Industrial Engineering SH GOWTHAM GUDIMELLA Statistics NIKHILESH RAJARAMAN Textile Engineering and Fibre Science AMIT KUMAR PANDEY

A tweet from Abhay Karandikar @karandi65 Tweets, "#GATE2023 results were announced on 16th March. We congratulate all qualifying candidates. Among 6.7 lakh candidates who registered for GATE 2023 across 29 available papers, a total of 5.17 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which 1 lakh (18%) qualified. @AboutGATE2023"

Candidates can download the GATE Result by simply logging in their 'Application Number' and 'Password' on the official website. The GATE Scorecard will be published on the portal on March 21, 2023.

The candidates who were not satisfied with the answer key were given the option to raise objections on the official website from February 22 to 25, 2023. The GATE result and final answer key have been released after examining the challenges received from the candidates during the objection window

Candidates can download GATE 2023 scorecard from March 21 on the official website of IIT kanpur.