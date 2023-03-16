IIT-Kanpur releases GATE 2023 result at iitk.ac.in; check here for direct link, scorecard

GATE 2023 Result | Imagesbazaar | Representative Image

IIT Kanpur has declared the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) results. candidates can check their result now.

The GATE result 2023 can be downloaded from the GOAPS candidate portal at gate.iitk.ac.in.

GATE scorecard will be available on March 21 on the official website of IIT kanpur.

IITK GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the IITs and other institutes.

Candidates who appeared in IITK GATE 2023 exam will have to key in their registration ID, email ID and password to download the GATE results 2023 from the IIT Kanpur GATE 2023 login.

This year, the institute conducted the GATE 2023 on February 4, 5, 12 and 13, 2023 in two shifts for 82 combinations of papers.

GATE 2023 scorecard will remain valid for three years from the date of announcement of results. The IIT uses a normalization method to convert the raw score obtained by candidates to GATE scores; based on which the results are declared.

After the declaration of results, GATE scorecards can be downloaded by the GATE qualified candidates only. Additionally, IIT Kanpur will also be announcing the subject-wise GATE cut-off 2023.