GATE Result 2023: IIT Kanpur to declare results on March 16 at gate.iitk.ac.in, know how to check scorecard online

Final results for GATE 2023 will be announced on March 16, 2023 | Representational image

kanpur: As per the official schedule, the GATE Result 2023 will be declared on March 16, 2023. IIT Kanpur will declare the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 results on March 16 and release the GATE scorecard 2023 on March 21 on the official website at gate.iitk.ac.in.

IIT GATE 2023 is a qualifying examination for admission to MTech, doctoral programmes offered by the GATE score accepting institutes.

Candidates who appeared for IIT-Kanpur GATE 2023 exam need to key registration ID, email ID and password to download the GATE results 2023.

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 12 and 13, 2023 in two shifts for 82 combinations of papers.

As per trends from last few years usually Results are declared a day before the scheduled date. so candidates can check the website at regular interval from today.