 Thane: ACB nabs peon of zilla parishad education dept for taking ₹ 2,000 bribe
The accused identified as Jitendra Ashok More had demanded Rs 5,000 from an acquaintance of the student to facilitate correction of a mistake made by her school in her name. Post negotiations, he agreed to facilitate the correction for Rs 2,000.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Thursday, April 13, 2023, 03:33 PM IST
Thane: ACB nabs peon of zilla parishad education dept for taking ₹ 2,000 bribe

Thane: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in district has arrested a 35-year-old peon working with the Thane Zilla Parishad's education department for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2,000 for the correction of a student's name in school records.

Suresh Choose, inspector, ACB, Thane said, "The accused identified as Jitendra Ashok More had demanded Rs 5,000 from an acquaintance of the student to facilitate correction of a mistake made by her school in her name. After negotiations the accused finalised the deal at Rs 2,000."

Chopde further added, "The student's acquaintance lodged a complaint with the Thane ACB and accordingly we laid a trap and arrested the peon Jitendra More while accepting Rs 2,000 from the complainant on Wednesday at Thane Zilla Parishad's education department office. A case has been registered against the accused under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act."

Thane: ACB nabs nayab tehsildar for demanding bribe of ₹1.42 lakh 
