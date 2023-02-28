Mumbai: Good news for smart card users! BEST to give preference in bus queues to passengers who pay digitally

Passengers boarding a BEST bus |

If you are a smart card users, you need not to queue up for entering in BEST bus services. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport ( BEST) undertaking has decided to give preference to smart card users from March 1. Currently, around 35 lakh Mumbaikars daily use bus services operated by the undertaking. out of these, around 15 percent are smart card users including Chalo App and national common mobility card (NCMC) card.

𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗼 𝗽𝗮𝘆 𝗳𝗮𝗿𝗲𝘀 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝘁𝗼 𝗴𝗲𝘁 𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗾𝘂𝗲

"The BEST has provided the facility to passengers to pay fares digitally through 'BEST Chalo App' and' smart card including NCMC. Passengers using this option will be given first entry in BEST buses from March one " said Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST.

"In order to increase the use of digital mode of payment on a large scale, this additional facilities will be provided to passengers travelling in BEST buses from March. Under this facility, passengers using 'Best Chalo App' or 'Best Chalo Smart Card' or NCMC will be given priority especially at the starting point of bus", said an official of BEST.

𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗲𝗱 𝗽𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗳𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀: 𝗕𝗘𝗦𝗧

"We appealed to the passengers travelling in the buses of the BEST to make maximum use of the digital facilities provided by the undertaking including 'Best Chalo App' , 'Best Chalo Smart Card' and NCMC provided by the undertaking" he said.

However, passengers who do not use digital mode of payment might be face some inconvenience, but official said it will motivate passengers to use digital payment mode prove beneficial for undertaking as well as passengers in future.