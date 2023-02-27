Mumbai: BEST introduces 'Amnesty Scheme' for electricity consumers whose meters were removed over non-payment of bill

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: BEST introduces 'Amnesty Scheme' for electricity consumers whose meters were removed over non-payment of bill

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 09:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative image |

The Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking has introduced an ‘Amnesty Scheme 2023’ for the electricity consumers of all categories whose electricity meters were removed during the period 01th October 2006 to 31th December 2019 due to non-payment of electricity bill.

"Under this scheme, 100% Interest on Arrears (IOA) and Delayed Payment (DP) Charges will be waived off after recovery of arrears amount as on the date of meter removal. Consumers can participate and avail the benefit of this scheme for three months from 01st March 2023 to 31st March 2023," said an official of BEST, adding that to avail benefits of this scheme, consumers can contact the Divisional Engineer (Customer Care) of the respective wards.

article-image

