Mumbai: Adani Group to install 10.80 lakh smart meters for the electricity consumers of BEST | Representative Photo

Mumbai: Adani Transmission Limited’s distribution platform to supply, install and maintain 10.80 lakh smart meters for BEST Undertaking after emerging as successful bidder in the recently concluded bidding process.

It will implement the smart metering project on a design-build-finance-own-operate-transfer (DBFOOT) basis. It has been appointed as the advanced metering infrastructure partner by BEST.

As a part of mandate won, 10.80 lakh smart meters and related communication and cloud infrastructure will be installed over a period of 30 months and maintained for the following 90 months. The project shall cover end-to-end smart metering for distribution, infrastructure and end consumers of BEST Undertaking, enabling complete energy accounting with zero manual intervention.

According to the company spokesman, smart meters will empower BEST consumers to monitor online consumption patterns and take prompt corrective action as deemed necessary. It also provides an option to opt for pre-paid billing and net-metering facilities for housing societies and commercial buildings with roof-top solar facilities. BEST will also have the ability to carry out remote connection and disconnection of non-paying customers. Smart Meters also enable the regulators to design consumer friendly time of day tariffs and drive overall efficiency in electricity distribution.

Adani Transmission’s Distribution CEO, Kandarp Patel stated, "This project is in line with our long-term goals to deliver customer value by unlocking the potential of technology and digitalisation. We are confident to deliver this project as per expectations within a timely manner allowing BEST Undertaking and its consumers to fully capitalize on the potential of digitalization.”