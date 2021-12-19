Mumbai: Gold concealed in masala bottles, linings of innerwear worth crores seized by Customs, 1 woman held

The Customs officials at the international airport have examined 18 women from Kenya, who had arrived from Sharjah with the alleged possession of gold, the agency officials informed on Sunday. The agency has seized around 3.80 kilograms of gold worth crores of rupees and arrested one of the women on charges of non-declaration of gold and violating import conditions.

According to the customs officials, they had intercepted 18 women from Kenya and found gold in the form of bars, wires and powder which was concealed in coffee powder bottles, linings of innerwear, footwear and masala bottles. Total 3.80 kilograms of gold which is having value of over crores of rupee have been seized from the women.

"If the value of gold is above Rs 20 lakh, then the person is placed under arrest by the customs officials. Gold from other women were seized and they were let off after they were examined, as they were carrying gold in small limits and had not declared the gold and also gold import by a foreign national is prohibited by the central government. Also there are certain conditions of gold import. One woman who has been carrying gold in large limit has been arrested," said a Customs official.

Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 07:38 PM IST