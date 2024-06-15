Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Court Extends Police Custody Of Ex-Director And Contractor Till June 21 | X | ANI

Mumbai: The court has extended the custody of Janhavi Marathe and her associate Sagar Patil till 21st June for further investigation in the case of the death of 17 people due to the collapse of hoarding at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar on May 13.

The crime branch arrested both the accused from Goa. Marathe had applied for anticipatory bail and the sessions court had rejected her plea. She was absconding as her anticipatory bail was rejected.

According to SIT, Marathe was the director of EGO Media from its inception in 2020 till December 2023, after which the prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde took over as the director.

Marathe allegedly received financial benefits in connection with the ill-fated hoarding, while Patil was held after a probe showed he was the contractor who erected the structure, the official said.

Patil is also associated with Ego Media Private Limited, whose director Bhavesh Bhinde was named as the main accused and arrested earlier along with structural engineer Manoj Sanghu, who provided the stability certificate to the hoarding allegedly without detailed inspection, the official added.

A total of 4 people were arrested in the incident of hoarding collapse at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar on May 13, in which 17 people lost their lives.