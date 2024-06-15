 Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Court Extends Police Custody Of Ex-Director And Contractor Till June 21
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Court Extends Police Custody Of Ex-Director And Contractor Till June 21

Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Court Extends Police Custody Of Ex-Director And Contractor Till June 21

The court has extended the custody of Janhavi Marathe and her associate Sagar Patil till 21st June for further investigation in the case of the death of 17 people due to the collapse of hoarding at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar on May 13.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Court Extends Police Custody Of Ex-Director And Contractor Till June 21 | X | ANI

Mumbai: The court has extended the custody of Janhavi Marathe and her associate Sagar Patil till 21st June for further investigation in the case of the death of 17 people due to the collapse of hoarding at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar on May 13.

The crime branch arrested both the accused from Goa. Marathe had applied for anticipatory bail and the sessions court had rejected her plea. She was absconding as her anticipatory bail was rejected.

According to SIT, Marathe was the director of EGO Media from its inception in 2020 till December 2023, after which the prime accused Bhavesh Bhinde took over as the director.

Marathe allegedly received financial benefits in connection with the ill-fated hoarding, while Patil was held after a probe showed he was the contractor who erected the structure, the official said.

Patil is also associated with Ego Media Private Limited, whose director Bhavesh Bhinde was named as the main accused and arrested earlier along with structural engineer Manoj Sanghu, who provided the stability certificate to the hoarding allegedly without detailed inspection, the official added.

Read Also
Maharashtra: MBMC Removes 8 Giant Hoardings Lacking Stability Certificates
article-image

A total of 4 people were arrested in the incident of hoarding collapse at a petrol pump in Ghatkopar on May 13, in which 17 people lost their lives.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: First Rain Shower Exposes BMC's Monsoon Preparedness Gaps; Reveals 30 New Waterlogging Spots

Mumbai: First Rain Shower Exposes BMC's Monsoon Preparedness Gaps; Reveals 30 New Waterlogging Spots

Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light To Moderate Rain, Thundershowers In Coming Days; IMD...

Mumbai Weather Update: City To Witness Light To Moderate Rain, Thundershowers In Coming Days; IMD...

Navi Mumbai: Cyber Cell Busts Interstate Cheating Racket; 8 Arrested

Navi Mumbai: Cyber Cell Busts Interstate Cheating Racket; 8 Arrested

Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of 22-Year-Old Student In CAA, NRC Protest Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Rejects Discharge Plea Of 22-Year-Old Student In CAA, NRC Protest Case

Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Court Extends Police Custody Of Ex-Director And Contractor Till...

Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Court Extends Police Custody Of Ex-Director And Contractor Till...