Maharashtra: MBMC Removes 8 Giant Hoardings Lacking Stability Certificates

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) on Friday dismantled eight illuminated hoardings in the twin-city as the concerned agency failed to submit their mandated structural stability certificates despite notices and reminders by the advertisement department. The action followed in the wake of the Ghatkopar hoarding crash in Mumbai that claimed 17 lives on 13, May and brought the issue of illegal and dangerous hoardings to the fore.

According to the officials in the advertisement department, despite serving notices on 24, April and 14, May, the agency identified as Gurukrupa Advertising (M/s Out & Out Advertising Private Ltd.) failed to submit structural stability certificates of the giant (40 feet x 20 feet=800 feet) hoardings within the specified timeframe of 15 days. Moreover, the agency had even failed to clear pending arrears amounting more than Rs.1.14 crore towards annual license fees, officials said.

Sanjay Katkar takes cognisance

Taking a serious note of the brazen defiance and threat to public safety, municipal commissioner- Sanjay Katkar ordered removal of the hoarding in accordance with the provisions of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations (Regulation and Control of the Display of Sky-signs and Advertisement) Rules, 2022. The said hoardings were installed on private properties adjacent to the highway in Kashimira. As per the standard operating procedure, for every hoarding – be it on private or government land, the concerned advertising agency or owner has to obtain a structural stability certificate from listed engineers and submit to the civic body, supported with timely renewals on an annual basis.

A total of 166 hoardings including 110 on sites (20 feet x 20 feet) leased out by the civic administration, and an additional 57 huge billboards had been installed on private properties. However, after the incident in which five people were killed after an iron hoarding collapsed on them in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune in April last year, the MBMC had swung into action by demanding structural stability certificates of billboards erected on private properties.

On the other hand, the MBMC has dismantled all hoardings on public properties. 105 new hoardings are being erected on suitable spots on a Build Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis in compliance to safety parameters. Apart from standardizing the size to 20 feet x 20 feet with identical designs, the hoardings are mandated to be of sturdy framework to ensure strong structural stability. Around 20 out of the 105 hoardings have been installed, so far.