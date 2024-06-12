Mira-Bhayandar Stall Allotment Scam: MBMC Suspends Junior Engineer For Forging Senior's Signature

MBMC | Representative Image

Mumbai: Yet another scam has tumbled out from the closets of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). This time one of the junior engineers attached to the asset management division is in the docks for a rare feat-forging signatures of the city engineer to illegally allot stalls allegedly in exchange of bribes.

The junior engineer identified as-Shailesh Shinde has been suspended from work with immediate effect by deputy commissioner (headquarter)- Ravi Pawar in his order dated 11, June.

The action followed after numerous complaints related to anomalies and corruption in the stall allotment process started pouring in against the junior engineer who was allegedly found involved in doling out permissions and assessing rents for putting up vending stall’s sans any kind of nod from the license department and his higher-ups in the asset management division.

The suspension order clearly states that Shinde not only took bribes in the form of cash but also accepted money on the unified payments interface (UPI) platforms from the applicants which is a breach of departmental rules and misconduct.

The order is in accordance with the relevant sections of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Act, provisions framed in the Maharashtra Civil Services (discipline and appeal) and Maharashtra Civil Services (conduct) Rules-1979 pending further investigations into the charges.

Notably, a junior engineer attached to the public works department (PWD) was earlier suspended after he was accused of penning measurements of work done by contractors in record books by using erasable ink which could be easily wiped away, thus offering ample space for corruption on the virtue of tampering and manipulations.