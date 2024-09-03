 Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2024: Only 58% Of Sarvajanik Mandals Receive BMC Approval; Over 800 Applicants Still Await Clearance
The BMC began issuing online permissions to Ganpati mandals on August 6, with a fee of Rs. 100 for mandap construction.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, September 03, 2024, 02:01 AM IST
Representative Image | Anand Chaini

With Ganeshotsav just a few days away, only 1,773, or 58%, of the city's Sarvajanik (public) mandals have received BMC approval to set up pandals by September 17. Over 800 applications are still awaiting clearance from the traffic department and police.

The city will celebrate Ganeshotsav for ten days starting September 7. The BMC began issuing online permissions to Ganpati mandals on August 6, with a fee of Rs. 100 for mandap construction. The civic body received 3,507 applications from Sarvajanik mandals, of which 479 were duplicates.

According to a civic official, "Applications received through the one-window scheme are reviewed by the ward office, which then obtains a 'no objection certificate' from the local police and traffic police departments online before granting permission for the pandal. Currently, 450 applications are pending with the police, while 340 are awaiting approval from the traffic department."

The official further explained, "Applications from mandals seeking to erect pandals on footpaths or narrow roads are rejected. Permissions from the local police and traffic department are granted only if the pandal does not disrupt traffic and all required documents are provided. However, with a week remaining, we expect the remaining applications to be processed soon."

Meanwhile, mandals setting up pandals on private land must also secure a no-objection certificate from the landowner or society, as well as obtain permissions from the traffic and local police.

