 Navi Mumbai: Woman Molested By Drug Addicts In Vashi; Citizens Nab Accused
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Woman Molested By Drug Addicts In Vashi; Citizens Nab Accused

Navi Mumbai: Woman Molested By Drug Addicts In Vashi; Citizens Nab Accused

A woman was molested by drug addicts on Tuesday night in Vashi’s Sector 17 Maharaja Market area. The incident occurred around 8 pm when the woman was walking with her friend.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: A woman was allegedly molested by a group of drug addicts on Tuesday night, sparking tension in Vashi’s Sector 17 Maharaja Market area. The incident took place around 8 pm, while the woman was walking with her friend.

Two to three miscreants standing on the footpath tried to molest her, but she raised an alarm, following which citizens rushed to the spot, thrashed the accused, and handed them over to the police, as reported by Loksatta. Eyewitnesses said that while some of the miscreants were caught, a few of their accomplices managed to escape, and police have launched a search for them.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai International Airport: 40 Minutes From South Mumbai Via Atal Setu, Seamless Access From...
article-image

Locals alleged that drug addicts frequently loiter in the Maharaja Market area, creating insecurity for women. Citizens expressed outrage over the disturbing incident in such a crowded locality, which houses corporate offices, malls, shops, a railway station, and a vegetable market. They questioned the safety of women in more isolated areas, given that such crimes can occur in busy markets.

Residents have demanded strict action against the accused and a permanent crackdown on drug-related activities in the area. The Vashi police have detained the arrested men and are carrying out further investigation, as reported.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai: Woman Molested By Drug Addicts In Vashi; Citizens Nab Accused
Navi Mumbai: Woman Molested By Drug Addicts In Vashi; Citizens Nab Accused
'Hooliganism, Dictatorship': AAP's Arvind Kejriwal As Farooq Abdullah Denied Permission To Meet Sanjay Singh In Srinagar
'Hooliganism, Dictatorship': AAP's Arvind Kejriwal As Farooq Abdullah Denied Permission To Meet Sanjay Singh In Srinagar
Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Stirs Controversy Over Promise To Rename Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar Metro Station After St Mary
Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Stirs Controversy Over Promise To Rename Bengaluru's Shivaji Nagar Metro Station After St Mary
Transgender Community Assembled In Agra Sends Help Of ₹25 Lakh To Punjab Flood Victims; WATCH
Transgender Community Assembled In Agra Sends Help Of ₹25 Lakh To Punjab Flood Victims; WATCH
Read Also
Mumbai Police Arrest 2 Brothers From Naxal-Affected Telangana For Allegedly Stealing INSAS Rifle...
article-image

Dadar police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman on a local train

In a separate incident that took place on August 30 aboard a CSMT-Ambernath fast local. As per police reports, a 22-year-old woman was travelling in a general compartment when the accused, identified as Rajeev Gaud, allegedly touched her inappropriately. When the woman resisted his actions, Gaud reportedly responded by making obscene gestures toward her.

It has been confirmed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Following the woman’s complaint, Gaud was promptly arrested. The case, initially registered, has since been handed over to the Dadar police for further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Woman Molested By Drug Addicts In Vashi; Citizens Nab Accused

Navi Mumbai: Woman Molested By Drug Addicts In Vashi; Citizens Nab Accused

'Mumbai Should Not Be Called Bombay Or Bambai': MNS Warns Kapil Sharma, Threatens Agitation If...

'Mumbai Should Not Be Called Bombay Or Bambai': MNS Warns Kapil Sharma, Threatens Agitation If...

Mumbai News: Elderly Man Assaulted For Confronting Youth Taunting Pet Dog In Bandra; Accused...

Mumbai News: Elderly Man Assaulted For Confronting Youth Taunting Pet Dog In Bandra; Accused...

Thane: Gold Chain & Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹75,000 Stolen From Two Passengers At Kalyan Railway...

Thane: Gold Chain & Mobile Phone Worth Over ₹75,000 Stolen From Two Passengers At Kalyan Railway...

Navi Mumbai News: 54-Year-Old Citizen Files RTI 'Exposing' CIDCO Officials Extorting Bribe Of ₹3.5...

Navi Mumbai News: 54-Year-Old Citizen Files RTI 'Exposing' CIDCO Officials Extorting Bribe Of ₹3.5...