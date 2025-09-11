Navi Mumbai: Woman Molested By Drug Addicts In Vashi; Citizens Nab Accused

Representative Image |

Navi Mumbai: A woman was allegedly molested by a group of drug addicts on Tuesday night, sparking tension in Vashi’s Sector 17 Maharaja Market area. The incident took place around 8 pm, while the woman was walking with her friend.

Two to three miscreants standing on the footpath tried to molest her, but she raised an alarm, following which citizens rushed to the spot, thrashed the accused, and handed them over to the police, as reported by Loksatta. Eyewitnesses said that while some of the miscreants were caught, a few of their accomplices managed to escape, and police have launched a search for them.

Locals alleged that drug addicts frequently loiter in the Maharaja Market area, creating insecurity for women. Citizens expressed outrage over the disturbing incident in such a crowded locality, which houses corporate offices, malls, shops, a railway station, and a vegetable market. They questioned the safety of women in more isolated areas, given that such crimes can occur in busy markets.

Residents have demanded strict action against the accused and a permanent crackdown on drug-related activities in the area. The Vashi police have detained the arrested men and are carrying out further investigation, as reported.

Dadar police have arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman on a local train

In a separate incident that took place on August 30 aboard a CSMT-Ambernath fast local. As per police reports, a 22-year-old woman was travelling in a general compartment when the accused, identified as Rajeev Gaud, allegedly touched her inappropriately. When the woman resisted his actions, Gaud reportedly responded by making obscene gestures toward her.

It has been confirmed that the accused was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. Following the woman’s complaint, Gaud was promptly arrested. The case, initially registered, has since been handed over to the Dadar police for further investigation.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/