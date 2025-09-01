 Mumbai Ganesh Visarajan: Smaller Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols Can Be Immersed In Natural Water Bodies, MPCB Clarifies
The circular, however highlights that immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, which are less than six feet height has to be compulsorily immersed in artificial ponds only.

Devashri BhujbalUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 04:19 AM IST
Mumbai Ganesh Visarajan: Smaller Eco-Friendly Ganpati Idols Can Be Immersed In Natural Water Bodies, MPCB Clarifies | FPJ Photo

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has clarified that the enviornment-friendly Ganpati idols which are less than six feet height can be immersed in the natural water bodies (sea, river, lake). The circular dated August 26, states that wherever artificial ponds are not installed, immersions of the smaller idols is allowed in natural water bodies. 

PoP Idols Restricted to Artificial Ponds

The circular, however highlights that immersion of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, which are less than six feet height has to be compulsorily immersed in artificial ponds only. 

Request from Ganeshotsav Samiti

The decision taken by the MPCB came to light after the Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti requested the authorities to allow immersion of smaller eco-friendly idols in natural water bodies, including the historic mandals like Girgaon's 132-year old Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati, Shastri Hall and Navroji Wadia Street. Samiti's President Naresh Dahibhawkar said, "During second day of the festival, several devotees, including the sarvajanik mandals stood in long queues for Ganpati visarjan. Devotees were disappointed that even eco-friendly idols smaller than six feet had to be immersed in artificial ponds only."

The samiti had asked permission to immerse smaller clay idols at visarjan sites of Girgaon Chowpatty and Banganga lake. However, spokesperson of MPCB Sanjay Bhuskute said that immersion of clay idols in natural water bodies is allowed for all areas where artificial ponds system is not available, and this has been already informed to the municipal corporations.

Eco-friendly Ganpati Visarjan: Legal Notice Served To MPCB, BMC
Clarification from MPCB

When the FPJ asked Prashant Sapkale, deputy municipal commissioner and BMC's Ganeshotsav cordinator if smaller clay idols are permitted to immerse in nature water bodies in Mumbai, he said, "We will follow MPCB guidelines."

288 Artificial Ponds in Mumbai

Meanwhile, the BMC has installed 288 artificial lakes across Mumbai to promote eco-friendly Ganpati visarjan. Maximum of the artificial ponds are installed in wards like: G-South (Worli) with 24 ponds, E ward (Byculla) with 20 ponds, R-South (Kandivali) with 18 ponds, F-South (Parel) with 17 ponds, S ward (Bhandup) with 15 ponds and P-South (Goregaon) with 14 ponds.

