Mumbai: From Tulsi to Vihar Lake - Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 25

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 98.93 percent on Saturday. The water level in the lakes was 98.62 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,31,858 million litres of water or 98.93 percent on Saturday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 98.62 percent, while in 2019 the water stock was 98.69 percent.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar, and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively. On 11 September, 5 gates of Bhatsa lake were opened.

The water level in Tansa is at 98.81 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 100 percent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 96.39 percent, Upper Vaitarna has 99.79 percent, Bhatsa 99.12 percent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a bulletin forecasting the intensification of a presently developing low-pressure system into a cyclone in north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha by September 26 evening.

The cyclone is likely to cross north Andhra Pradesh and its adjacent south Odisha in the next 12 hours.

"Depression intensified into a Deep Depression over North and adjacent central BoB, likely to intensify into a CS next 12 hours and to cross south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts around Kalingapatnam by September 26 evening," IMD tweeted.

Further, IMD issued a yellow alert for cyclones at both locations.

"Cyclone Alert for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts Yellow Message #imd #cyclone," IMD said further in a tweet.

On Friday, the department had also issued a pre-cyclone watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts.

"Depression over East-central & adjoining Northeast Bay of Bengal: Pre-Cyclone Watch for north Andhra Pradesh and adjoining south Odisha coasts," IMD tweeted on Friday night.

(With agency inputs)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 02:32 PM IST