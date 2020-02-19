Mumbai: Free bike rides for HSC students

Mumbai: The closure of Sion flyover on certain days for repair work has been causing problems not just for office-goers, but also for students who have to get to examination centres to appear for their HSC examinations. A group of youngsters from Sion have now taken it upon themselves to pick students up from railway stations or bus stops and drop them at their HSC examination centres on two-wheelers, to beat traffic snarls and enable them to reach the examination halls well in time.

A local group calling itself ‘Sion Friends Circle Team’, comprising working professionals and self-employed youth, has started the novel initiative to provide some relief to students amid the traffic chaos caused by the repair work being carried out on Sion flyover.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, one of the seven core members of the group, Ashok Kurmi, a production unit manager, said, “Since the Mumbai Traffic Police and the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) had began the repairs of the Sion flyover, necessitating closure of the bridge for at least four days a week, it was leading to major problems for students appearing for exams. At this point, our group came up with the idea of volunteering with free bike rides from railway stations in the eastern parts of Mumbai till their examination centres.”