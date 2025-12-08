Mumbai Fraud: Bhandup Man Booked For Using Fake KVPs To Secure ₹4.5 Lakh Loan From Mulund Credit Society | Representative/ FPJ Photos

The Mulund police have registered a case against Kaluram Umaji Agale, 46, a resident of Datar Colony in Bhandup (East) and a member of Shree Hareshwar Cooperative Credit Society, for allegedly cheating the society by submitting forged documents to obtain a ₹4.5 lakh loan.

Accused Submitted Aadhaar, PAN and 13 Fake KVPs

According to the FIR, the complainant Ganesh Tukaram Jadhav, 61, is a Branch Officer at Shree Hareshwar Cooperative Credit Society, Pranav Commercial Plaza, M.G. Road, Mulund (West). Clerk Priyanka Andhale also works at the branch.

Agale, who had applied for a business expansion loan, submitted his Aadhaar card, PAN card, income certificate and 13 Kisan Vikas Patras (KVPs) each valued at ₹50,000 purportedly issued by the Department of Posts, Manchar Post Office in Pune’s Ambegaon taluka. The KVPs showed a validity period of eight years and four months from 2015.

Forgery Went Unnoticed; Loan Sanctioned in 2019

Jadhav issued a letter asking Agale to get an assignment (charge) placed on the KVPs. Agale later submitted a copy of a letter dated June 26, 2019, allegedly showing that the assignment had been initiated.

The loan file was forwarded to then-branch managers Namdev Bhau Pote and Sopan R. Jadhav. On July 10, 2019, Agale submitted another certificate claiming the assignment had been completed. Based on these documents, the society sanctioned a ₹4.5 lakh loan for one year and disbursed the amount on July 12, 2019. The Board of Directors approved it retrospectively at a meeting on July 13, 2019.

Agale Defaults; Partial Payments Made

After the loan tenure ended, Agale deposited only ₹1.11 lakh in cash and ₹84,078 through an LIC policy, totalling ₹1,95,078, leaving an outstanding balance of ₹4,29,186.

Repeated follow-ups and notices were ignored. In November 2020, Agale visited the society seeking loan renewal. Although he was asked to clear the dues first, he did not comply. The loan was eventually renewed, but Agale deposited only ₹1,000, continuing to evade repayment.

Post Office Confirms KVPs Are Fake

When the KVPs matured, the society wrote to the Postmaster, Manchar Post Office, on April 10, 2025, to seek payment. The postal department replied that:

The KVPs were fake

They carried forged seals and signatures

They had never been assigned to Shree Hareshwar Cooperative Credit Society

Agale had no dealings with the Manchar Post Office

Earlier Attempt To Cheat Another Society Also Surfaces

Investigators discovered that Agale had earlier attempted to secure a loan from Dhanlakshmi Cooperative Credit Society, Ghatkopar (West) using similarly forged KVPs. The society had been advised to file a criminal complaint against him as well.

Case Filed Under Cheating and Forgery Provisions of BNS

Following these revelations, complainant Jadhav lodged an official complaint at the Mulund police station. Police confirmed that a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating and forgery. Further investigation is underway.

