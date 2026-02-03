BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil Appointed Deputy Mayor | VIDEO

BJP's Dimple Mehta Elected as Mayor of Mira-Bhayandar; Dhruvkishore Patil as Deputy Mayor | File Photo

Mira-Bhayandar, Feb 03: Dimple Mehta, the sister-in-law of MLA Narendra Mehta, has officially taken charge as the Mayor of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). Joining her in the city’s leadership, Dhruvkishore Patil has been appointed as the Deputy Mayor.

Second term as mayor

This marks Dimple Mehta’s second tenure as Mayor, following her previous term from 2017 to 2020.

BJP secures majority in civic polls

Following the 2026 civic polls, where the BJP won a decisive majority with 78 seats, Mehta secured her victory today with 79 votes.

Deputy mayor’s background

Dhruvkishore Patil is widely recognised as a close and trusted confidant of MLA Narendra Mehta.

Leaders assume office

Both leaders officially assumed their respective offices today. Upon taking charge, they expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State President Ravindra Chavan, and MLA Narendra Mehta for the party’s trust.

Protests during election

While the BJP celebrated its victory, the election was met with protests from the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti and the MNS, who had been advocating for a Marathi-speaking Mayor. Police intervention was required as protesters gathered near Subhash Chandra Bose Ground to voice their opposition.

