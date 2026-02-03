 BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil Appointed Deputy Mayor | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil Appointed Deputy Mayor | VIDEO

BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil Appointed Deputy Mayor | VIDEO

BJP has consolidated its control over Mira-Bhayandar with Dimple Mehta beginning her second term as Mayor and Dhruvkishore Patil taking charge as Deputy Mayor, following the party’s strong mandate in the 2026 civic polls.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
BJP's Dimple Mehta Elected as Mayor of Mira-Bhayandar; Dhruvkishore Patil as Deputy Mayor | File Photo

Mira-Bhayandar, Feb 03: Dimple Mehta, the sister-in-law of MLA Narendra Mehta, has officially taken charge as the Mayor of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC). Joining her in the city’s leadership, Dhruvkishore Patil has been appointed as the Deputy Mayor.

Second term as mayor
This marks Dimple Mehta’s second tenure as Mayor, following her previous term from 2017 to 2020.

BJP secures majority in civic polls
Following the 2026 civic polls, where the BJP won a decisive majority with 78 seats, Mehta secured her victory today with 79 votes.

Deputy mayor’s background
Dhruvkishore Patil is widely recognised as a close and trusted confidant of MLA Narendra Mehta.

FPJ Shorts
The 50: The Lion Is Gulshan Grover? Fans Decode The Clues
The 50: The Lion Is Gulshan Grover? Fans Decode The Clues
Russia Has Not Received Any Message From India About Stopping Oil Purchases: Kremlin Spokesman
Russia Has Not Received Any Message From India About Stopping Oil Purchases: Kremlin Spokesman
'Jai Mata Di!': Abhishek Sharma & Family Host 'Jagrata' Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
'Jai Mata Di!': Abhishek Sharma & Family Host 'Jagrata' Ahead Of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 In Viral Video
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral - Watch
Kangana Ranaut & Chirag Paswan Clicked Together At NDA Parliamentary Party Meeting; Video Goes Viral - Watch

Leaders assume office
Both leaders officially assumed their respective offices today. Upon taking charge, they expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State President Ravindra Chavan, and MLA Narendra Mehta for the party’s trust.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Shiv Sena–BJP Alliance Reclaims Thane Municipal Corporation As Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad Takes...
article-image

Protests during election
While the BJP celebrated its victory, the election was met with protests from the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti and the MNS, who had been advocating for a Marathi-speaking Mayor. Police intervention was required as protesters gathered near Subhash Chandra Bose Ground to voice their opposition.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over Quarrel; Two Women Detained
Thane Tragedy: Bhiwandi Man Loses Life Over Quarrel; Two Women Detained
Bullet Train Project Achieves Second Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough In Palghar
Bullet Train Project Achieves Second Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough In Palghar
‘How Did You Have The Audacity?’ Supreme Court Slams Rohit Pawar In Maharashtra Cricket...
‘How Did You Have The Audacity?’ Supreme Court Slams Rohit Pawar In Maharashtra Cricket...
BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil...
BJP Retains Grip On Mira-Bhayandar As Dimple Mehta Takes Charge As Mayor, Dhruvkishore Patil...
Shiv Sena–BJP Alliance Reclaims Thane Municipal Corporation As Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad Takes...
Shiv Sena–BJP Alliance Reclaims Thane Municipal Corporation As Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad Takes...