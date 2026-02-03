 Shiv Sena–BJP Alliance Reclaims Thane Municipal Corporation As Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad Takes Charge As Mayor, Krishna Patil Becomes Deputy Mayor
Shiv Sena–BJP Alliance Reclaims Thane Municipal Corporation As Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad Takes Charge As Mayor, Krishna Patil Becomes Deputy Mayor

The Shiv Sena–BJP alliance has regained control of the Thane Municipal Corporation after three years, with Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad sworn in as Mayor and Krishna Patil as Deputy Mayor, marking a major political shift in Thane.

Fariyal SayyedUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
article-image
Shiv Sena leader Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad and BJP’s Krishna Patil take charge as Mayor and Deputy Mayor as the alliance regains control of Thane Municipal Corporation | File Photo

Thane, Feb 03: In a significant political shift that marks the end of a three-year administrative hiatus, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has reasserted its dominance over the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

Earlier today, Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad was officially instated as the Mayor of Thane, ending a long wait for an elected representative to head the civic body.

In a show of coalition strength, Krishna Patil of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assumed the office of Deputy Mayor, cementing the alliance between the two parties in the Chief Minister’s home turf.

The oath-taking ceremony
The transition of power took place at the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Auditorium within the TMC headquarters. Presiding Officer Dr. Krishnanath Panchal and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao formally welcomed the new leadership by presenting them with tulsi saplings, symbolising a fresh start for the city’s governance.

The event saw a full house, with all 131 newly elected corporators in attendance. High-profile leaders, including State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar, and MLC Niranjan Davkhare, were present to witness the ceremony, underscoring the strategic importance of Thane in state politics.

Grand preparations and cultural homage
The civic body left no stone unturned for the occasion. The municipal building was decorated with approximately 4,500 kilograms of fresh flowers.

Before the official proceedings began, the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor paid their respects at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, performing a traditional ‘Malyarpan’ (garlanding ceremony) to seek blessings for their upcoming tenure.

Voices from the leadership
Speaking to the press, BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar emphasised the importance of the alliance: “Our priority is the holistic development of Thane. This partnership ensures that the aspirations of the citizens are met with efficient governance and shared vision.”

The newly appointed Mayor, Sharmila Pimpolkar-Gaikwad, expressed her commitment to the city: “After three years, the people of Thane have their own representatives back in power. We are dedicated to transforming Thane into a world-class city under the guidance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.”

With the new leadership now at the helm, the citizens of Thane look forward to the resumption of pending infrastructure projects and a more direct channel for addressing civic grievances.

