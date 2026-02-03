‘How Did You Have The Audacity?’ Supreme Court Slams Rohit Pawar In Maharashtra Cricket Association Case | Sourced

Pune: The Supreme Court of India has issued a stern reprimand to Nationalist Congress Party - Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed, Rohit Pawar, regarding the ongoing dispute over membership registrations within the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA).

The Supreme Court expressed strong objections to the manner in which the MCA has been registering members. The top court questioned how such illegal activities were allowed to take place under his leadership.

Addressing Rohit Pawar’s counsel, the Supreme Court asked on Tuesday, "How did you have the audacity to illegally add so many members without the court’s permission and without amending the MCA constitution? Either you withdraw your petition, or we will dismiss it."

Following the court's firm stance, Rohit Pawar decided it was best to withdraw his petition.

The case was brought to court by former Indian cricketer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kedar Jadhav, who is himself a member of the MCA. Jadhav alleged that Rohit Pawar arbitrarily increased the number of members from 154 to 571 to maintain his dominance over the association.

Kedar Jadhav also said that this expansion included 400 new life members, the majority of whom are allegedly Rohit Pawar’s family members, relatives, and employees of his business establishments.

Jadhav claims this entire process is a blatant violation of established rules. According to available details, the list of new members reportedly includes the names of Kunti Pawar (Rohit Pawar’s wife), Satish Magar (his father-in-law), Revati Sule (daughter of MP Supriya Sule/cousin of Rohit Pawar) and various staff members from Rohit Pawar's private companies.

Furthermore, several political leaders and individuals from educational institutions were allegedly made members just before the election to bolster Rohit Pawar’s voter base, which critics have termed an "abuse of power".

Given the gravity of the situation, the Bombay High Court had previously issued an interim stay on the MCA elections, which were scheduled for 6th January 2026.

Rohit Pawar challenged this stay in the Supreme Court, but instead of receiving relief, he was severely reprimanded. The next hearing on the matter is scheduled to take place in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday (4th February).