Mumbai: Former Sun Pharma employee, associate booked for duping firm of Rs 31 crore; case to be transferred to EOW

A deputy general manager of Sun Pharma Laboratories Limited has been booked by the Vanrai police station for misappropriating the pharma firm’s funds and causing the company a loss of Rs 31 crore. The case will be transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further probe.

The accused identified as Aman Yadav floated a bogus company named E-Star to divert funds and gain pecuniary benefits from vendors of the pharma company, states the complaint lodged by the pharma firm through its employee.

According to the complaint, Yadav used to work in the purchase department of the company since 2013, and his work involved the responsibility to purchase field books for doctors, and gifts for medical representatives of the company. And hence, Yadav was authorised by the company to conduct the procurement tender process at his own discretion for up to Rs 3 lakh. This required him to purchase medical books and gifts from vendors at the minimum cost price.

But in 2019 the company in its internal audit found that Yadav had procured the gifts and books at much higher rates when his email was scrutinised, where it was found that he had been discussing about commission with one A Chunavala. It ascertained that Yadav had been embezzling company funds, following which a detailed audit was carried.