COVID-19 in Mumbai: Kumbh returnees to stay at quarantine compulsorily, says mayor Kishori Pednekar

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday said that pilgrims returning to Mumbai from the Kumbh Mela, Haridwar will have to compulsorily undergo institutional quarantine.

The mayor said that there has been a rapid rise in the number of cases and at present, the number of symptomatic patients in Mumbai is more than the current bed capacity in Mumbai.

"Pilgrims coming from Kumbh Mela will have to stay at institutional quarantine compulsory, the covid situation is very grim in Mumbai and we can't afford to risk anything at present," said the mayor on Saturday.

A senior official has said that officially there has been no decision on this matter yet, but after the BMC decides new SOPs will be formed.

"Passengers could be traced from trains coming from North India and from stations we could send them to quarantine centres," the official said.