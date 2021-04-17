Mumbai Police introduces colour code for essential service vehicles to cut traffic snarls: Check details here

Traffic snarls at entry and exit points of Mumbai city during peak hours, despite a lockdown being announced, has seen Mumbai police commissioner Hemant Nagrale post a video asking essential services providers to self-tag their vehicles. The self tags have to be a six-inch circular sticker that has to be stuck to the front and back side of the vehicle, and has to be colour coded according to the professions.

With COVID-19 cases increasing at an alarming rate, the state government had imposed strict lockdown from 8 pm on April 14 till the month end, however this did not deter people to step out or to bring their vehicles on roads resulting in crowding and traffic congestion at important places, roads and junctions, forcing the law enforcement authorities to take this step.

Doctors, nurses and others related to the medical profession including medical supplies and equipment have been assigned red colour tags, while greem bas been assigned to food supply vehicles including grocery, milk and others. Yellow color is assigned to vehicles carrying essential activities employees including civic staff, press and other categories allowed by the state government.