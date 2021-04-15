Mumbai: Shopkeeper arrested for misbehaving with a traffic cop

The Mulund police arrested a 35-year-old shopkeeper for allegedly misbehaving with a traffic constable on Thursday.

The incident took place on Thursday morning when the accused identified as Jatin Satra was reportedly asked by the traffic cop to move his vehicle which was illegally parked.

The traffic policeman Dyaneshwar Wagh then began taking the scooter's photograph for processing an e challan. This action however did not go down well with the accused and he began misbehaving with the policeman. The police recorded the incident where Satra was seen abusing the traffic cop.

Wagh then alerted the control room and called for additional help. Mulund police then reached the spot and Satra was taken to the police.

We have arrested him under the relevant sections IPC including assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty (section 353) and under the sections of Disaster Management act. He will be produced before the court on Friday," said Vijayalaxmi Hiremath, senior inspector of Mulund police station.