Mumbai: Five IAS officers transferred in another bureaucratic reshuffle

Mumbai: In what is being considered as the pre-cabinet expansion bureaucratic reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Saturday transferred five Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officials.

This is for the second consecutive day when bureaucrats have been transferred. The state government had transferred 20 officers on Friday.

Top IAS officers get transferred

As per the latest notification, Anil Diggikar, Vice President and Chief Execuive Officer, MHADA, Mumbai is shifted to CIDCO as Vice Chairman and Managing Director, while Manisha Patankar-Mhaiskar, Additional Chief Secretary and Chief Protocol Officer, General Administration Department, has bagged the much sought after post of the Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works Department.

She will continue to hold additional charge of her existing responsibilities.

K H Govinda Raj, Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-2- MMRDA, was posted as Principal Secretary (2), Urban Development.

Sanjay Mukherjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, CIDCO, was posted as Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Asheesh Sharma, Principal Secretary (2), Urban Development Department, was posted as Additional Metropolitan Commissioner-2- MMRDA.