Maharashtra government undertakes major reshuffle, transfers 20 IAS officers; check who gets what

In a major reshuffle, the Maharashtra government transferred as many as 20 IAS officers on Friday.

Sujata Saunik (1987 batch), the additional chief secretary, administrative reforms and operations management (ACS, AR&OM) of the General Administration Department (GAD), has been posted as ACS (Home), which is a powerful post.

SVR Srinivas (1991 batch), who handled several mega development projects as the Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, is now an Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Dharavi Redevelopment Project, which is a prestigious venture for the state government. The work has been assigned to Gautam Adani.

Lokesh Chandra (1993 batch), who did tremendous work as the general manager of the BEST Undertaking, will swap posts with Vijay Singhal (1997 batch), the chairman/ managing director of MAHADISCOM.

Radhika Rastogi (1995) will be the principal secretary and development commissioner in the planning department, while principal secretary in the women and child welfare department IA Kundan (1996) has been posted as principal secretary in the minority development department.

Sanjeev Jaiswal (1996 batch), the principal secretary in the water supply and sanitation department, will now be vice-president and CEO of MHADA and Asheesh Sharma (1997), BMC additional commissioner, will be principal secretary (II) in the urban development department.

Anshu Sinha (1999), the CEO of MS Khadi Village Industries Board, will be secretary in the OBC Bahujan welfare department. Anup Kumar Yadav (2002), secretary in the minority development department, is now secretary, women and child welfare department.

Tukaram Mundhe (2005), a no-nonsense officer, has been given a side posting as secretary, Marathi Bhasha department. Dr Amit Saini (2007), the CEO of Maharashtra Maritime Board, is now mission director for Jal Jeevan Mission.

Chandrakant Pulkundwar (2008), municipal commissioner of Nashik, is now commissioner (sugar), Pune. Dr Manik Gursal (2009), additional development commissioner (industries) will now be the CEO of Maharashtra Maritime Board.

Kolhapur civic commissioner Kadambari Balkawade (2010) has been posted as DG, MEDA, Pune. Pradipkumar Dange (2011), the joint secretary and mission director, SBM (Gramin), water supply and sanitation department, is the new director of sericulture in Nagpur.

Shantanu Goel, (IAS batch 2012), the commissioner of MGNREGS in Nagpur has been posted as joint managing director of CIDCO. Meanwhile, Latur collector Prithviraj BP will take charge as director of information technology and Dr Hemant Vasekar (2015), the CEO of NRLM (Mumbai), has been posted as commissioner of animal husbandry in Pune. Dr Sudhakar Shinde, (IRS, 1997) has been posted as assistant municipal commissioner of BMC in Mumbai.