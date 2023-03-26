 Mumbai: 5 hospitalised as major fire breaks out on 4th floor of MHADA building in Kanjurmarg
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 5 hospitalised as major fire breaks out on 4th floor of MHADA building in Kanjurmarg

Mumbai: 5 hospitalised as major fire breaks out on 4th floor of MHADA building in Kanjurmarg

The incident was reported from Building No. P-2 of the MHADA Complex in Kanjurmarg at around 9.15 am.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, March 26, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
article-image
Representative | File

At least five persons suffered suffocation-related problems when a fire ripped through the fourth floor of a 14 storey MHADA building.

The incident was reported from Building No. P-2 of the MHADA Complex in Kanjurmarg at around 9.15 am.

The fire started on the ground floor in the metre box room and spread to the wiring, installations on the fourth floor, and electricity ducts leading to the upper floors.

Five building residents suffered suffocation-related injuries and were rushed to the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Hospital where their condition is described as 'stable'.

Vimal Jalinder Sakte, 74, Alka Sakte, 40, Natasha Sakte, 13, Anjali Mavlankar, 60, and Karuna Ubale, 65, are among them.

Short-circuit likely cause behind fire

The preliminary cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit, and further investigation is underway.

(With IANS inputs)

Read Also
Mumbai: Fire department to procure 6 special purpose vehicles with ability to reach 50-storey...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: 5 hospitalised as major fire breaks out on 4th floor of MHADA building in Kanjurmarg

Mumbai: 5 hospitalised as major fire breaks out on 4th floor of MHADA building in Kanjurmarg

Thane: Woman security guard arrested from Mumbra for operating sex racket

Thane: Woman security guard arrested from Mumbra for operating sex racket

ON CAMERA: Mentally-ill man climbs atop OHE pole at Mumbai's CSMT railway station, threatens suicide

ON CAMERA: Mentally-ill man climbs atop OHE pole at Mumbai's CSMT railway station, threatens suicide

Mumbai Weather: Mercury levels expected to rise; AQI 'satisfactory'

Mumbai Weather: Mercury levels expected to rise; AQI 'satisfactory'

Mumbai: Dharavi-like redevelopment of other slum colonies in city on cards; know details here

Mumbai: Dharavi-like redevelopment of other slum colonies in city on cards; know details here