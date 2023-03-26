Mumbai: 5 hospitalised as major fire breaks out on 4th floor of MHADA building in Kanjurmarg

Representative | File

At least five persons suffered suffocation-related problems when a fire ripped through the fourth floor of a 14 storey MHADA building.

The incident was reported from Building No. P-2 of the MHADA Complex in Kanjurmarg at around 9.15 am.

The fire started on the ground floor in the metre box room and spread to the wiring, installations on the fourth floor, and electricity ducts leading to the upper floors.

Five building residents suffered suffocation-related injuries and were rushed to the Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Hospital where their condition is described as 'stable'.

Vimal Jalinder Sakte, 74, Alka Sakte, 40, Natasha Sakte, 13, Anjali Mavlankar, 60, and Karuna Ubale, 65, are among them.

Short-circuit likely cause behind fire

The preliminary cause of the fire is suspected to be a short-circuit, and further investigation is underway.

(With IANS inputs)