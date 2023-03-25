Mumbai: Fire department to procure 6 special purpose vehicles with ability to reach 50-storey building

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) plans to procure six more special purpose vehicles with a water pump reaching up to 50 storey. The vehicle will help tackle fire incidents in high-rise buildings. Currently, the fleet has one such vehicle purchased in 2021.

Fire officials have to run with hose through narrow lanes

In 2015, the MFB added the 90m snorkel to its fleet which can scale up to 30 floors and has a turntable ladder and elevated water pumps to conduct firefighting and rescue operations. “There are several high-rise buildings in the city, where carrying out firefighting and rescue operations is always cumbersome and difficult,” said the fire officials. The arms of the special purpose vehicle can extend horizontally up to 55m.

Currently, when the fire breaks out in narrow lanes, the fire engines are forced to park on the main road and the fire officials have to run their hose pipes through these lanes to the location.

