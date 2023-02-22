Gas leak at dye company in Turbhe MIDC in Navi Mumbai; fire brigade reaches spot

e-Paper Get App
Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, February 22, 2023, 12:06 AM IST
Navi Mumbai: An incident of gas leakage was reported on Tuesday late night from a dye company in Turbhe MIDC in Navi Mumbai. Police officials along with the MIDC fire brigade have reached Jyoti Dye Company Pvt ltd. and are taking a stock of the situation.

Officials along with the staff of the company can be seen enquiring with the people present at the dye company with their nose covered in order to avoid inhaling the leaked gas.

(More details awaited)

