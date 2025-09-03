Maratha Reservation Row: Maharashtra Cabinet Decides To Form Six-Member Subcommittee For OBC Community Issues

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis | File Photo

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Maharashtra Cabinet has decided to form a six-member cabinet subcommittee for Other Backwards Classes (OBC) community issues following the Maratha reservation decision, with two ministers from each party.

About The Move

This move aims to address the concerns of OBCs community issues, signalling the government's efforts to provide relief.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange has been pressing to include all Marathas under the Kunbi category, a sub-caste classified under the OBC category, which will help the community avail of the benefits of reservation in government jobs and education.

Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Ends His Indefinite Fast

On Tuesday, Jarange ended his indefinite fast at Azad Maidan, in Mumbai, after accepting the Government Resolution (GR) presented by the Maharashtra cabinet sub-committee on Maratha quota, as he broke down in tears, calling it a "Diwali" for the community.

"Maratha vijay zala aj vijay zala, sukhi zala (Marathas have emerged victorious today and we are happy)", Jarange said as he was being carried from his protest stage to the ambulance.

Jarange said, "Today is Diwali for us, as we have got what we wanted." Protesters performed Ganpati Aarti as a gesture of thanks to God; Jarange announced that after the Aarti, the protest would be formally over.

Cabinet subcommittee head Radhakrishna Vikhepatil thanked Jarange for accepting the government's proposal and breaking his fast by drinking juice, as he and his supporters looked visibly happy.

Cabinet Subcommittee Head Radhakrishna Vikhepatil's Tweet

In a post on X, Vikhepatil had informed of the discussion of the Maharashtra State Cabinet Subcommittee regarding the demands raised by Jarange Patil, and stated that the government is taking "positive steps for the rightful demands of the Maratha community".

The post read, "At the meeting of the Maharashtra State Cabinet Subcommittee, a detailed discussion was held regarding the demands raised in the agitation led by Mr. Manoj Jarange Patil. The government is taking positive steps for the rightful demands of the Maratha community, and deliberations were held on the decision-making process in this regard".

Earlier, the Bombay High Court adjourned the Maratha quota matter, stating that it expects some development by then.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, representing Jarange Patil, has issued a statement appealing to his supporters not to create any traffic problems and not to gather in numbers exceeding 5,000.

Maneshinde said, "Manoj Jarange has issued a statement appealing to his supporters not to create any traffic problems and not to gather in numbers exceeding 5,000".Attorney General Birender Saraf told the court that all procedures were followed through police channels, and a list of violations by protesters had been submitted.

