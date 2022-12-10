Gas leak reportedly results in huge explosion & fire in island of Jersey: 1 killed, dozen missing

e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldGas leak reportedly results in huge explosion & fire in island of Jersey: 1 killed, dozen missing

The explosion took place in the early hours of Saturday with residents claiming that fire crews were called hours before the blast due to a strong smell of gas.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, December 10, 2022, 06:37 PM IST
article-image
Explosion at flats in island of Jersey | ANI
St Helier: At least one person was killed and around a dozen others are reported missing after an explosion and a fire at a block of apartments St Helier, the capital of the island of Jersey, situated off the coast of northern France, local media reported.

The explosion took place in the early hours of Saturday with residents claiming that fire crews were called hours before the blast due to a strong smell of gas. 

Emergency services at work

According to Jersey Police chief, a number of residents are still missing. Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site, officials added. 

Taking to Twitter, State of Jersey Police said, "Following the explosion this morning at Haut du Mont, Pier Road a number of residents are still missing. Emergency services are working at the scene and have commenced a surface search of the site. Relatives are being contacted by Family Liaison Officers." A search and rescue operation is underway to find people trapped in the rubble and the site of the mishap has been reported to be "very dangerous," according to several media reports. 

The Government of Jersey has asked residents not to go to the Emergency Department "unless absolutely necessary".

Around 20 to 30 people are being cared for at St Helier Town Hall. Pier Road, Pier Road car park and South Hill have been cordoned off, local media reported.

Jersey is a British Crown Dependency with a self-governing parliamentary democracy. It has an estimatd population of 103,267. 

article-image

