 Thane Crime: 88-Year-Old Senior Citizen Duped By Fake Technician In Dombivli
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane Crime: 88-Year-Old Senior Citizen Duped By Fake Technician In Dombivli

Thane Crime: 88-Year-Old Senior Citizen Duped By Fake Technician In Dombivli

An 88-year-old senior citizen from Dombivli was duped by a man posing as an internet technician. After getting the opportunity fake technician stole Rs 9,000 in cash and a wallet before fleeing the scene.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
Thane: 88-Year-Old Senior Citizen Duped By Fake Technician In Dombivli | File Pic (Representative Image)

Thane: An 88-year-old senior citizen residing in a building opposite Bal Bhavan in Ramnagar, the busiest area of Dombivli East, was cheated by a thief posing as a technician. The incident occurred on Monday evening.

The thief entered the house under the pretence of repairing the internet connection. He then asked the senior citizen to heat some water, claiming it was needed to clean a corroded laptop pin. When the elderly man went to the kitchen to boil water, the thief took advantage of the distraction and fled with cash and a wallet, stealing a total of Rs 9,000, as reported by Loksatta.

Read Also
Thane Tragedy: Bodies Of Woman & Young Girl Found In Pond Near Kasarvadavli; Probe Underway
article-image

The victim, Bhalchandra Shridhar Walimbe, a retired resident of Sushila Society on Chiplunkar Road, has filed a complaint at the Ramnagar Police Station. According to his statement, the thief was a man around 30 years old, who rang the doorbell and claimed to be there to repair the internet. As a technician had recently visited for internet issues, Walimbe allowed him in.

Once inside, the man pretended to check the internet connection and examined a laptop, claiming the charger pin was rusted and needed cleaning. He requested hot water to clean it. While Walimbe was occupied in the kitchen, the thief opened a compartment in the house, stole Rs 9,000 kept for regular use, along with a wallet, and escaped, as reported.

FPJ Shorts
US Prez Donald Trump's Son Eric Wrestles Against 'Yokozuna' During Japan Tour: 'Is The WWE Star Still Alive?'
US Prez Donald Trump's Son Eric Wrestles Against 'Yokozuna' During Japan Tour: 'Is The WWE Star Still Alive?'
Gujarat: Udhna Station Redevelopment Phase II Complete; Train Halts Restored from September 3
Gujarat: Udhna Station Redevelopment Phase II Complete; Train Halts Restored from September 3
Who Is Arun Gawli, AKA ‘Daddy’? Mumbai’s Underworld Don-Turned-Politician Freed After 17 Years in Murder Case
Who Is Arun Gawli, AKA ‘Daddy’? Mumbai’s Underworld Don-Turned-Politician Freed After 17 Years in Murder Case
Eight-Year-Old Assam Boy Rides Horse To School Daily, Inspires Millions; Video Goes Viral
Eight-Year-Old Assam Boy Rides Horse To School Daily, Inspires Millions; Video Goes Viral
Read Also
Thane: Shiv Sena Worker Santosh Pawar Allegedly Kills Colleague, Injures Another By Running Over...
article-image

When Walimbe returned with the hot water, he found the man missing. A quick search inside and outside the house revealed that the man had fled. It became evident that he was not a technician but a thief who had tricked and robbed the senior citizen. Police Sub-Inspector Waghmode from Ramnagar Police Station is currently investigating the case.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane Crime: 88-Year-Old Senior Citizen Duped By Fake Technician In Dombivli

Thane Crime: 88-Year-Old Senior Citizen Duped By Fake Technician In Dombivli

Who Is Arun Gawli, AKA ‘Daddy’? Mumbai’s Underworld Don-Turned-Politician Freed After 17 Years...

Who Is Arun Gawli, AKA ‘Daddy’? Mumbai’s Underworld Don-Turned-Politician Freed After 17 Years...

Maratha Reservation Row: Maharashtra Cabinet Decides To Form Six-Member Subcommittee For OBC...

Maratha Reservation Row: Maharashtra Cabinet Decides To Form Six-Member Subcommittee For OBC...

Gangster Arun Gawli AKA 'Daddy' Walks Out Of Nagpur Jail After 17 Years, Looks Unrecognisable In...

Gangster Arun Gawli AKA 'Daddy' Walks Out Of Nagpur Jail After 17 Years, Looks Unrecognisable In...

BMC Collects 125 Tonnes Of Waste During 5-Day Maratha Quota Protest In Mumbai

BMC Collects 125 Tonnes Of Waste During 5-Day Maratha Quota Protest In Mumbai