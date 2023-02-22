Mumbai: Five held for murdering man during group fight in Nagpada | Representative Image

Mumbai: Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested five more people in the murder case of a 25-year-old man that happened on January 17, this year, on Shuklaji street in Nagpada.

Fight over old dispute

In this case, two families started a fight on the street where one was making allegations against the other. According to the police, Ijaz Supariwala, along with his three children, wife Heena and one of their relatives Shareeq Qureshi came to confront Alhan Qureshi over an old fight.

The fight escalated after which Supariwala’s family bought knives and a chopper to attack the Qureshis when the deceased victim, Amas Ehsan Qureshi, tried to protect his brother, Alhan when he got stabbed by the chopper and died on spot. Immediately after the incident, the Supariwala family fled the scene. Some of them in the Supariwala side of the group identified as Faizan Supariwala, Waris Anees Baig, and Shareeq Qureshi were traced and located by the police, following the incident.

Arrest made after intel from informants

On Saturday, Crime Branch Unit II received intel from informants about the Supariwala family being in the Mehsana city of Gujarat. A special team of police officers were formed who reached Mehsana on Sunday. With the assistance of the local police in the area, the police managed to trace and arrest five people, who were allegedly living there, thereby changing their identities and names.

They are identified as Ijaz Supariwala, Ahmed Supariwala, Heena Supariwala, Munjari Supariwala and Needa Sayyed. They were brought to Nagpada police station on Tuesday for further investigation.

