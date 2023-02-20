Govind Pansare murder case: CPI holds protest in Bandra against investigation agencies

PTI

Communist party of India held a protest at the Bandra Collectorate office on Monday. The protest was against the failure of investigation agencies to catch the killers of Govind Pansare, author and trade union leader from Kolhapur. CPI alleged that the political pressure is behind the failure of investigation agencies.

Govind Pansare was killed on 20th february 2015, seven years back, in Kolhapur city of western Maharashtra. Monday was the seventh anniversary of that killing. CPI leaders Prakash Reddi, Milind Ranade and others were present during the protest held in Bandra. The protest was also supported by various like minded bodies in Mumbai and suburbs.

Pansare was CPI leader from Kolhapur who was very popular among the working class of Kolhapur and adjoining districts. He had addressed various meetings named Vivek Jagar Sabha, after Dr Narendra Dabholkar, anti superstition activist, was killed in August 2013. The like minded activists have been blaming the fundamentalists for this killing.