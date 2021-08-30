Navi Mumbai: Five held for murder of a 55-year-old man in Uran

A 55-year-old man from Belapur was allegedly beaten to death by some people at Dronagiri hills near Uran on Sunday. So far, the police have arrested five people involved in the crime. More people are likely to be arrested.

The deceased Kiran Kadu is a resident of the Navghar area in Uran, but he was staying with his family at a rented house in Belapur. Police said that Kadu had taken money from many people including the five accused promising them jobs. However, he did not fulfill the promises and this infuriated the job seekers. Kadu did not even return their money.

Ravindra Budhwant, senior inspector of Uran police station said, “The deceased had taken collectively around Rs 17 lakh from the five accused and they had been trying to retrieve the money for the past one year”.

He added that on Sunday four of them had gone to his residence at Belapur and took him out on the pretext of discussing something. “They took him to the Dronagiri hills and started hitting him with sticks. Kadu was seriously injured and died after some time,” said Budhwant.

Police said that a local villager spotted the body of Kadu who informed the Sarpanch of the village. And, the Sarpanch informed the police about the unidentified body. “With the help of the villagers, we identified the body. later, the family members of the deceased informed us about the four people who had come to their residence in two cars. Based on their statements, we detained four people and one more afterward. We arrested all of them on Monday. More people are likely to be arrested in this case,” he added.

However, he refused to given more details of the accused as they are not through with the investigations. All the arrested persons have been under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 05:46 PM IST