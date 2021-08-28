Navi Mumbai: Good supply and poor demand from hotel and marriage halls bring down prices of vegetables

A good supply of vegetables at the wholesale market in Vashi has brought down its prices in the retail market. Most of the vegetables are available under Rs 40 per kg. Tomato which was being sold over Rs 60 per kg last year in the same period is available at just Rs 20 per kg now.

For the last fortnight, the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Vashi has been receiving good number of trucks and tempos laden with green vegetables.

As per the market administration, a total of 520 trucks laden with vegetable arrived in the wholesale market on Saturday. The supply was around 20% more than average supply during this period. “Normally, the supply goes down during the monsoon. However, this year, the supply remains intact and that is why the price of the most of the green vegetables are under control,” said an official from the APMC administration.

During this season, the normal arrival of vegetables is around 400 to 450 trucks laden with vegetables.

In the wholesale market on Saturday, Okra was available between Rs 30 per kg while flower from Rs 8 to 14 per kg. Similarly, cabbage was being sold from Rs 8 to 10 and green peas from Rs 55 to Rs 60 per kg. Tomato saw the maximum drop in price. “The wholesale market is receiving around more than 2400 tons of tomato per day. The supply of tomato is similar to November-December when there is a peak season of the vegetable,” said the official.

According to traders, the drop in price of tomato and other vegetables is lack of demand from hotels and marriage functions. “Due to COVID restrictions, many hotels and marriage halls are operating at full capacity and this is resulted in price drop,” said Arun Mohite, a trader from APMC Vashi.

