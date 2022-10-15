Mumbai: Fitness trainer who duped woman of Rs 20 lakh on pretext of Canadian work visa nabbed | Representative image

Samta Nagar police have booked a fitness trainer for duping a woman of Rs 20 lakh on the pretext of getting her a Canadian work visa.

The police disguised themselves as protein shake vendors and caught the accused from Pune. The accused has been identified as Kiran Mandavkar. He has been sent to police custody by the court.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Kandivali area and needed a personal trainer to lose weight. She met Kiran two years ago, during which she told Kiran that she wanted to move to Canada but her visa keeps getting rejected. Taking advantage of this information, the accused told her that he has contacts through which she will get her visa easily, and took 20 lakh rupees from her.

After taking the money, Kiran fled without giving the her the visa and stopped answering her calls. Realizing that she has been cheated, the young woman rushed to the Samata Nagar police station, who then registered a case against the accused, added the police.

During the investigation, the police got information about the accused being in Pune, after which they set out a team to capture him. Keeping in mind the accused being a gym trainer, the police disguised themselves as protein shake sellers and approached the accused.

“As soon as he fell into our trap we arrested him and produced him in court in the case of fraud, and he was remanded in our custody. We are also probing whether he cheated more people or whether he used to sell steroids,” said a senior police official.

The said accused was earlier in jail for three months for another case of cheating, added the police.