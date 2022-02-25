Mumbai: Imposter cops flee with senior citizen's gold in Samta Nagar

A 72-year-old Kandivali-based senior citizen, who was doing his daily chores after a morning walk on February 20, was duped by two men posing as policemen and asked him to remove his gold ornaments amid increased cases of chain snatching and fled with the jewellery. A case of cheating and impersonation of a policeman has been registered at Samta Nagar police station against the unidentified duo.

In the complaint, the septuagenarian, a resident of Thakur Complex in Kandivali (E), was on his way back home after buying groceries, on February 20, at around 11 am, when he was approached by a man in his mid-20s, who said that his superior was standing ahead of and the senior should have a word with him. Obliging, the complainant met the man posing as a policeman, who warned the senior of recent chain-snatching incidents, asking the senior to remove his gold chain and rings.

In a fear of losing the ornaments, the senior obliged and did the needful, giving his gold jewellery to the 'policeman', who wrapped the ornaments in a paper and put it in the bag. Soon after the incident, the cop sat in a rickshaw and left from the spot. When the senior reached home and opened his bag, he was shocked to find nothing wrapped in the paper, realizing he was duped.

Soon after the incident, the septuagenarian approached Samta Nagar Police to lodge a complaint, however, realizing that he would be expected to be present for court dates and had no receipt for jewellery, he decided to come back later. Subsequently, on Thursday, the victim returned and lodged a complaint, acting on which a case of cheating (section 420), common intention (section 34) and impersonating a public servant (section 170) of the Indian Penal Code. Police are investigating the matter further.

