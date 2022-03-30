Mumbai: Elderly couple hit by car in reverse in Samta Nagar society

The Mumbai police have registered an FIR against a city-based developer for allegedly snapping the water connection of the members of a housing society at Vakola in suburban Santacruz and shutting the terrace as well as the welfare office of the building for them following a dispute over maintenance dues, an official said on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered against Shakil Khamkar of Dolphin Developer at Vakola police station on Tuesday. He was booked after Sunny Mahida, a member of the housing society, lodged a complaint against him, he said.

In the complaint, Mahida alleged that over a month ago, Khamkar had threatened over 40 families residing in the building that he would stop the supply of water and electricity and also the lift service if they don't pay the society maintenance charges to him.

On Monday morning, he suddenly snapped the water supply of the society. When the residents asked the society watchman about it, he said Khamkar had asked him to do so, the complaint said. Immediately after that, the residents took up the matter with the police and submitted a written complaint to them.

During the probe, the police found that although the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had not given the Occupation Certificate (OC) to the residential complex comprising two buildings, Khamkar had handed over the OC to the society members.

"We have registered the case against Khamkar under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 341 (wrongful restraint) and sections of the Maharashtra Ownership Flats Act (MOFA) and investigation into the case is underway," the police official said.

Last week, taking serious note of the housing society members whose water or electricity connections have been disconnected for non-payment of pending dues or maintenance, Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey had said that those executive committee members found doing this will be booked for extortion and criminal house trespassing. He had said that instructions have already been given to police stations to take the action.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:25 PM IST