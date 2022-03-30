Mumbai: Developer cuts water supply of society building over maintenance dispute in Vakola; booked

A city-based developer was booked for allegedly cutting the water connection of the society members over a maintenance dispute. The developer allegedly also shut the access to the terrace and welfare office premises of the society in the Vakola area of Santacruz (E) on Tuesday. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for wrongful restraint.

According to police, the action to cut the water connection came days after the accused warned housing society members taking the law into his own hands.

In the statement, the complainant said that the accused had threatened over 40 families residing in the building that he would stop the supply of water, electricity and lift over maintenance issues.

The water connection was cut on Monday morning, after which the residents filed a complaint to the police against the developer. A preliminary probe revealed that even as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had not given the Occupation Certificate (OC) to the residential complex comprising two buildings, the developer had handed over the OC to the society members.

Last week, taking serious note of the housing society members whose water or electricity connections have been disconnected over non-payment of pending dues or maintenance, Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had said that those executive committee members found doing this will be booked for extortion and criminal house trespassing.

He had said that instructions have already been given to police stations to take the action.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 10:01 PM IST