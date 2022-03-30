Mumbai: Dedicated law for cybercrime needed, says city police chief Sanjay Pandey

The new city police chief, Sanjay Pandey, on Tuesday said there is a need of a dedicated law to tackle rising cybercrimes, as the existing law is not sufficient for rooting out the menace.

Speaking to journalists at an interactive session held at Mumbai Press Club on Tuesday, Pandey stressed on data protection and security akin to foreign countries.

He said, “The Information Technology Act, which we are using against cybercrime today, came into force in 2000. However, the cybercrime sections were added only in 2008. Senior citizens and those new to technology fall victims more easily.”

He said cybercrimes are rising daily, and even if he dedicated all his officers to it, it’s going to be insufficient. Pandey has started special training sessions, including cybercrimes, for assistant sub inspectors.

Meanwhile, the CP has also taken up the issue of noise pollution and started penalising developers and contractors for violations. In Tuesday’s interaction, he said the police will take bonds from developers and contractors and forfeit the amount if there are violations.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:54 AM IST