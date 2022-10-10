Mumbai: Fitness trainer molests woman at gym; arrested

Photo: Representative Image

A fitness trainer, 35-year-old, has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman at a gym of a residential complex in the western suburb of Malad.

According to the Malad police, the complaint was lodged by a 25-year-old woman on Friday regarding molestation by her gym trainer.

According to the complaint, the victim alleged that the gym trainer, who has been working there for the past four years, had touched her inappropriately on the pretext of training, and this had taken place on several occasions.

"Upon the complaint by the victim, we investigated the matter and have arrested the accused. We checked and have found out that the man does not have a previous criminal record," said senior police inspector, Charkop police.

The accused has been arrested and a case of molestation has been registered against him under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code, added the official.