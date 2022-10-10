UP: Man booked for raping beauty parlour operator at gunpoint, making video

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP: Man booked for raping beauty parlour operator at gunpoint, making video

Police teams have been constituted and efforts are on to nab him

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 10, 2022, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI
A beauty parlour operator in Muradnagar town was allegedly raped at gunpoint by a man, police said on Monday.

According to the complaint given to the police, the woman has alleged that she was raped by a man who came in contact with her through a pamphlet which she had distributed for the publicity of the parlour with her contact number and address published on it.

She alleged that the accused belonging to the Lisadi gate area of Meerut contacted her on the given phone number and started bringing clients to her parlour, SHO Muradnagar Satish Kumar informed.

One day he came to her parlour when she was alone and raped her at gunpoint, she said in the complaint adding that he also shot a video which he threatened to make viral if she went against him and afterwards raped her on several occasions.

The traumatised woman ultimately narrated her ordeal to her husband and an FIR was lodged against the accused on her complaint on Sunday.

Police teams have been constituted and efforts are on to nab him, the SHO added.

