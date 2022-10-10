MP: Half-naked woman paraded in Satna in old rivalry, accused arrested

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A middle-aged woman was paraded half-naked in the village Khera by three men over an old rivalry, said the police on Monday.

Superintendent of police of Maihar police station of Satna district, Ashutosh Gupta told Free Press that on Saturday evening three accused Rishi Patel, Shivkumar Patel and Mahendra Patel pulled out the victim from her house and paraded in the village area.

“During the parade, the sari of the victim fell down and she was in her petticoat and blouse. One of the accused Mahendra kept the sari in his hand and proudly flaunted it. The kin of the woman tried to intervene but the miscreants kept on thrashing her," the SP said.

The victim has been admitted to the government hospital for treatment. The police station in-charge has reached the hospital and will take the statement of the victim, added the SP.

Earlier on October 6th, the three had come to the house of the victim in an inebriated state and created a ruckus on some issue. The woman complained about it to the Dial-100.

In revenge, the three again reached the house of the woman and committed the crime. The police have registered the case under sections 294,323,506,354,452 and 34 against the three and have arrested Rishi Patel. The police are hunting to arrest two more accused of the case.

