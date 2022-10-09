Bhopal: Cotton traders threaten stir from October 11

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Madhyanchal Cotton Ginning and Traders Association has threatened to go an indefinite strike from October 11 to press for their demand to waive mandi tax to boost cotton business. They have demanded abolition of destitute tax. As per association, taxes are three times more in Madhya Pradesh in comparison to Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Cotton Traders Association president Vinod Kumar Jain said that Madhyanchal Cotton Ginners and Traders Association had appealed to the state government to bring down the mandi tax to 0.5% on cotton for benefit of farmers and traders. In order to encourage trade within the mandi, demand for abolition of destitute duty was also made.

Association members have also threatened to go on an indefinite strike on October 11. If the state government does not pay heed to request and lower taxes, cotton traders will be left with no option but to go for an indefinite strike from October 11.