Bhopal: Street lights in villages to be solar-powered

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To make villages of Madhya Pradesh self dependent in terms of electricity supply through solar energy, “Surya Shakti Abhiyan” has been started. Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start such a unique campaign, as per officials.

This is also one major step to realise the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make the country self dependent in the solar energy sector. Solar energy can be used in street lights, “Nal Jal” supply, offices and other works of villages.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, there is a target of providing one crore domestic water connections in rural areas. This target was a mere 15 lakh just two years back. With this, the expenditure on electricity in gram panchayats, which was around Rs 450 crore, is likely to increase till Rs 2k crore.

Through solar energy, the future expenditure of around Rs 2k crore on electricity bill in gram panchayats can be reduced and the sum can be used in other development works of gram panchayats. Along with this, gram panchayats will also get the benefit of carbon credit.

This campaign will prove helpful in increasing the income of gram panchayats. In the first phase, 714 gram panchayats, having more than 5k population, all villages having a weekly market and all districts and janpad offices are being included under “Surya Shakti” campaign. Apart from these panchayats, other panchayats can also be connected with the campaign.

Principal secretary, panchayat and rural development, Umakant Umrao said that “Surya Shakti” campaign is being introduced to reduce the dependency on traditional electricity in operation of various arrangements at village level.

The detailed project report (DPR) of the campaign was prepared after an initial study of one development block each of Khargone and Khandwa respectively. In this financial year, a large number of panchayats will be connected with the campaign. Through the installation of solar plants in panchayats, electricity supply could be ensured.