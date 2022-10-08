e-Paper Get App
Bhopal: CM holds virtual meet with collectors

Along with this, there will be Griha Pravesh programme in Ladli Laxmi and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He was addressing all the Collectors virtually from the residence office.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 08, 2022, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that state would see cultural revival and programmes focused on freedom from linguistic slavery. Activities will be conducted in all the districts from November 1 to 7 to mark foundation day of Madhya Pradesh.

On October 16, at Lal Parade Ground, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the state government’s ambitious project to provide medical education in Hindi. It is a programme of liberation from slavery of English, which is a kind of social revolution. Students will learn English as a language but they will no longer be slaves to English for special study. A large number of academicians, students and Hindi Sevis will participate in the programme.

